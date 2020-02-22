[chad-sugden-would-like-the-winner-of-shakan-pitters-vs-craig-richards]

RINGSIDE 22/02/2020

Newark’s Chad Sugden thinks he can beat possibly British Gentle-Heavyweight title contenders Shakan Pitters or Craig Richards and would like the prospect to establish it.

Sugden (11-1-1, 4 KO’s) will aspect on the undercard of Pitters-Richards on Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome, completely reside on free of charge-to-air Channel five, but has his sights firmly set on fighting the winner up coming.

The 25-yr-aged caused a huge shock when he held the extra seasoned Richards – the WBA Continental Champion and quantity 10 rated in the World – to a draw again in December in their 8-rounder at the York Corridor. Sugden took the fight at only 1 week’s discover, but he gave the betting favorite some shaky moments for the duration of the battle.

Despite the end result, Sugden is happy to have risen to the obstacle and announce himself on the domestic stage to confirm he belongs in the blend with the top 175lb contenders.

Now he desires a shot at whoever emerges victorious out Pitters and Richards.

“I’ve saved myself in coaching given that the battle over Xmas and New 12 months so I would be completely ready to combat whenever the simply call came and I’m thrilled to be fighting on the Coventry Skydome present,” Claimed Sugden.

“Whilst it was aggravating coming out with a attract when I imagined and several people who viewed it imagined that I had conquer Richards, I’m happy that my overall performance in the battle has elevated my profile and it has established me on a superior stage for this yr and I now just need to have to maintain building on it,”

“I know I can hold my personal from the likes of Richards and I’d enjoy the likelihood to do it once again with him. With more than a week’s recognize I would definitely flip the tables and conquer him following time about. If he beats Pitter’s then let’s do it with the British title on the line. Everyone was raving about the final struggle, imagine how huge it would be future time all over?”

“I’d be similarly assured against Pitters who despite his unnatural height benefit, I believe would present negatives for him in other locations that I’d exploit. I’ve been watching him for a when and I’d appreciate to go in and check myself from him. I just know I’d have the beating of him.”

“With the show stay and absolutely free across the United kingdom on Channel five this is a different huge prospect for me to showcase my techniques and get my name out to an audience of thousands and thousands and I just can’t wait around.”

A top high quality undercard is headlined with the return of purple-sizzling cruiserweight talent Isaac Chamberlain from Brixton, South London, as he returns to motion and again on his pursuit of a entire world title.

The card also functions some great Midlands match ups that includes a fiery Coventry derby among welterweights Jordan Cooke and Michael Environmentally friendly in excess of six-rounds Birmingham’s Ishmael Ellis can take on Walsall’s Shaun Cooper more than 6 rounds at lightweight Coventry’s River Wilson Bent clashes with Tamworth’s Lee Gunter in a 4-round light-weight-middleweight contest Tamworth welterweight Tom Silcox in a four-spherical contest Birmingham super-featherweight Lewis Coley in a four-spherical contest Leamington Spa lightweight Danny Quartermine in a four-spherical contest and Battersea gentle-heavyweight Mark Williams in a 4-spherical contest.

Also on the card will be remarkable middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr. from Sevenoaks, Kent, in his fifth qualified bout in a 6 round contest.