[chadwick-earns-initial-tremendous-license-points-in-asian-f3]



FILE Picture: Motorsports – W Collection – Makes Hatch – Models Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain – August 11, 2019 Jamie Chadwick of Fantastic Britain celebrates winning the W Sequence championship REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photograph

February 23, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Jamie Chadwick acquired her 1st factors toward a Formula A person superlicense on Sunday just after ending fourth total in the Asian F3 collection at the Buriram circuit in Thailand.

The 21-12 months-outdated W Sequence winner and Asian F3 race winner secured 10 factors towards the 40 necessary in excess of a three-calendar year interval to be capable to contend in Formulation One particular.

The all-woman W Collection will also offer license factors this yr, soon after an inaugural time with out any in 2019, and the 2020 winner established to gain 15.

With 25 factors, a driver can get portion in Friday initially observe at grand prix weekends and Chadwick would qualify for that if she retains her title.

Dutch driver Joey Alders won the Asian F3 title for 18 super license details with Purple Bull junior driver Jack Doohan, son of five-moments 500cc motorbike winner Mick, runner-up and Russian Nikita Mazepin third.

No girl has competed in Method A single considering the fact that 1976 but Chadwick, a advancement driver for the Williams team, is increasing hopes that she could be the one to stop that extended absence.

She will also generate an all-electric powered Jaguar Formula E vehicle at a rookie examination in Marrakesh on March one.

Independently, the W Series announced on Sunday that its 2020 drivers will bear a training method with the enable of specialists together with retired Olympic heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill and snooker winner Jimmy White.

White, the present-day snooker world seniors champion, will “demonstrate the artwork of concentration and precision”, collection organizers mentioned.

The initial race of the W Sequence period is in St Petersburg, Russia, in Might.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, modifying by Ed Osmond)