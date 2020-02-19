[chae-soo-bin-is-ecstatic-about-very-good-information-in-forthcoming-romance-drama-“a-piece-of-your-mind”]

tvN’s impending Monday-Tuesday drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has uncovered stills of Chae Soo Bin from their initially day of filming!

“A Piece of Your Mind” is about an synthetic intelligence programmer named Ha Won (Jung Hae In), who has expended years in a one-sided appreciate and has resigned himself to a lonely existence. He then fulfills classic recording engineer Han Search engine marketing Woo (Chae Soo Bin), who finds herself drawn to Ha Received as she watches his a person-sided adore from afar.

In the recently unveiled stills, Han Search engine marketing Woo captivates viewers with her stunning smile filled with pure and dazzling strength. On the lookout ecstatic with shining eyes, she adorably covers her mouth with her two fingers as if she’s scared she’ll finish up shouting from joy.

In a further set of stills, Han Search engine optimization Woo is headed somewhere carrying large items of products in both of those her hands. Putting away her smile momentarily, Han Seo Woo dives into her perform with overflowing enthusiasm. Standing in front of a violinist, Han Search engine optimisation Woo subtly adjusts the mic as she prepares to record.

The output team for “A Piece of Your Mind” shared, “During every single filming, Chae Soo Bin brightened the established with her favourable and pure attraction. On top of that, with her gaze, expressions, and lines, she expressed [her character’s] sincere and wealthy emotions in a charming method, creating the personnel smile. Chae Soo Bin will showcase her role of a lifetime as Website positioning Woo, so you should appear ahead to and present tons of fascination for ‘A Piece of Your Brain,’ which will greet [viewers] with the energy of Spring.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” will premiere on March 23 at nine p.m. KST and will be offered with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, verify out the posters for the drama below!

