Chae Soo Bin, Kim Nu Ri, And Extra Assemble For A Heated Dialogue In “A Piece Of Your Mind”

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has released new stills!

“A Piece of Your Mind” will notify the enjoy tale of Moon Ha Gained (Jung Hae In), an synthetic intelligence programmer, and Han Website positioning Woo (Chae Soo Bin), a classical music recording engineer.

The newly discovered stills showcase Eun Joo’s boarding dwelling family obtaining a critical gathering. Han Web optimization Woo in specific seems concerned and deep in considered, resulting in Eun Joo’s boarding residence head Jeon Eun Joo (Lee Sang Hee) to stop washing dishes and listen attentively to Han Seo Woo’s fears. Later on, the rest of the boarding household spouse and children gathers close to with Han Search engine marketing Woo in the middle to start a heated dialogue. Kim Chang Seob (Kang Bong Sung) and Choi Soo Ji (Kim Nu Ri) are specially fired up as they give their recommendations, making viewers curious to discover out what Han Search engine optimisation Woo could be concerned about.

Right after moving to Seoul when she was 20, Han Website positioning Woo has stayed as a guest in the half-basement place of Eun Joo’s boarding property, building her the longest remaining visitor at the age of 29. In addition to Han Web optimization Woo and Jeon Eun Joo, Han Website positioning Woo’s college or university close friends Kim Chang Seob and Choi Soo Ji consist of the initially era household of Eun Joo’s boarding house. Living under the same roof together, they will produce laughter and warmth to the viewers with their phenomenal chemistry.

The output crew shared, “In the drama, Eun Joo’s boarding property is a place wherever people with different features get. The connections and chemistry they’ll deliver will be an additional attention-grabbing issue [to watch out for in the drama]. Remember to anticipate and clearly show a lot of curiosity.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST and will be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, look at out the most up-to-date teaser for the drama down below!

