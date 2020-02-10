Chaim Bloom gives priority to the big picture behind the decision to trade Mookie Betts

FORT MYERS – Chaim Bloom understood the risks of these types of movements. He knew it would certainly make the team worse. And he expected the visceral reaction of the fans when he pulled the trigger.

And yet, to borrow a line from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the new Chief Baseball Officer of the Red Sox did the best for the benefit of the baseball team.

After waiting almost a week, revising the original deal and finally finalizing it, the news here officially came to JetBlue Park on Monday evening: Mookie Betts is officially no longer a member of the Red Sox, with David Price shipped west to Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for three young players: Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Well done case.

Bloom’s first big move in charge of the Red Sox is perhaps the biggest move he will ever make, and he understood its seriousness. Above all, he did it with the future of the franchise in mind.

“This trade was very difficult to make, but our mission and mission as a department is to consistently compete year after year and enable ourselves to win as many championships as we can,” Bloom said when he opened his press conference that the trade announced Monday evening. “That is behind everything we do, and we can only achieve that goal with a talent base at all levels of the organization that is deep, broad and sustainable.”

Several times Bloom referred to the big picture when referring to the reasons behind making such a decision. The biggest reason to settle bets, in addition to all the uncertainty that there might be in him not signing an extension to the Red Sox next winter, was to fall below the $ 208 million tax limit for competitive balance for 2020, a goal declaring the team public was an objective at the end of last season.

But shortening the payroll by paying Betts, who owed $ 27 million this season, and Price, who reportedly will pay the Sox half of his remaining salary, was not the final decision, Bloom said. It was just a piece of the puzzle.

“The goal of coming under the CBT is not a goal in itself,” Bloom said. “It is part of a larger goal, our biggest goal, to enable ourselves to compete as long as possible and to win sustainably, and the effective use of our resources is a means to that end. It is part of that goal. So we wanted to come under the CBT to serve that greater purpose, and we wouldn’t do it in a way that wouldn’t help us with that greater purpose.

“The CBT was not an important factor in our decision to close this deal, although it was a goal for us out of season.”

Bloom said the team has investigated various movements during the low season in search of a means for that important purpose.

“No matter how difficult it was and how emotional it remains, we felt that wherever this trade positions us in terms of the big picture, in terms of our future in the long term, it was a sufficiently big step forward that despite that difficult was something we had to do, “Bloom said.

Betts made no secrets about his intentions to test the free agency next season, and Bloom said last month that his expectation was that the American League MVP 2018 would be on the opening roster of the Red Sox. If attempts were made at the last minute to conclude a long-term pact with Betts, Bloom would not say so, but the risk of losing it for nothing was certainly real.

“I will say this in general, I think that if you have a star player approaching a free agency, you know that it will require a considerable obligation to keep them here, and those obligations clearly have many positive points, and they have also risks, “Bloom said.” I think you should assess the positive and risk of that in the context of the larger picture of what you are trying to achieve and how you think it will affect that goal of trying to compete and as much as possible over the course of that time.

“In the end, we thought that this step could be the most impactful positive path for us.”

When the news broke out last Tuesday for a transaction involving Betts, the fans’ response was expected to be strong. But Bloom said he and his staff “certainly” expected it, and unlike the reports, the reaction had no impact on them or led them to reconsider the deal, Bloom said.

“It wasn’t our first priority as a baseball operations department to focus on what’s going on externally,” Bloom said. “We were clearly worried about what we were working on, but it was very clear to us that this move would bring a lot of kickback to the fans. I think we should give priority to what was good in the big picture for the Red Sox above the fan response. It certainly did not surprise us.

“Like I said, we know how much, of course we know what type of player Mookie is, we know how much he matters to our fans. We knew it would hurt, and it’s going to hurt for a while, but again, the big picture was our biggest priority. …

“The big picture of how this fits in with our chances of winning as much as possible in the course of the coming years, that had to be given priority. You cannot be afraid of doing something that you think is good in general. “