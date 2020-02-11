Chain Cohn Stiles Launches Scholarship To Help Students Pay For Driving Education

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Chain Cohn Stiles is launching a new scholarship to help high school students train their drivers.

With many schools eliminating driver training programs due to budget cuts, the law firm said the Guided Partners in Safety Scholarship would help students in low-income households who otherwise would not be able to afford private training and would be more at risk on the road. .

Cohn Stiles said the ultimate goal is that the scholarship will increase driver safety and help prevent teens from being injured or killed in crashes.

“The safety of our young people is a major concern,” said David Cohn, managing partner at Chain Cohn Stiles. “Our goal is to help those who need it and, at the same time, reinforce the importance of talking to teenage drivers about the responsibilities, rules and consequences that come with driving.”

Applicants must have at least an average of 2.5 points, be enrolled in a Kern County secondary school and write a 200 word essay essay answering the question “Why do you want to drive?”

The deadline to apply is March 31. Applications can be found and submitted to chainlaw.com.