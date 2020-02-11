“Chains of Infection”: British travelers infected with the new virus may have spotted dozens while hopping in Europe

LONDON – A middle-aged businessman from England on vacation in the Alps has shown how the ease of international travel complicates global efforts to track down and contain the new Corona virus emerging in China.

From the hotel in Singapore, where he probably discovered the virus during a conference, to a ski area in the French Alps and a pub in his hometown Hove on the south coast of England to his flights, the man came with dozens on the way back to the UK other people in contact and possibly infected them before he was diagnosed and hospitalized. Health officials are now chasing them.

The virus was diagnosed in five Britons who lived with him in a chalet in the Alps, including a 9-year-old boy. Another man who had stayed at the resort was classified as infected when he returned to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The apparent ease with which the virus spreads fears that some of the 90 other conference attendees have also been infected and “may continue to trigger chains of infection in their home countries,” said Dr. Nathalie MacDermott, a clinical lecturer at King’s College London.

The World Health Organization warned that, given the relatively small cluster so far, it would be unfair and exaggerated to describe the businessman as a “super spreader” or someone who infects an unusually large number of people. And this is by no means the only group that was observed at the outbreak.

Another small one, for example, was tied to a Chinese woman who was traveling to a meeting in a German auto parts company. The virus spread to a dozen employees and their family members in Germany.

However, the case of this single traveler from England highlights the importance of rapid cross-border information exchange and detective work to find other potentially vulnerable people.

The virus has infected more than 40,000 people worldwide and killed over 900 people, the vast majority of them in China. It is not clear exactly how it is transmitted, but experts believe that it is mainly spread by droplets when people cough or sneeze. Health officials warn that symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear.

Most people have only mild symptoms such as fever and runny nose. However, some develop pneumonia. The seriously ill were mostly over 60 years old and had other health problems.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread of the virus to people like the British businessman who was not in China was worrying.

“Detecting the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but it’s just a spark at the moment,” he said. “Our goal remains containment. We urge all countries to use the time window to prevent a major fire. “

The British story begins with a business conference like many others around the world, where multinational companies and corporations bring employees, customers and others together to share information, sell products and enjoy short breaks where all costs are paid.

The man, who was not publicly identified, flew to Singapore for an event sponsored by his employer Servomex from January 20-22. The company, located in a two-story industrial building in the city of Crowborough, 35 miles south of London, produces industrial sensors that are sold worldwide.

In a statement, Servomex said: “A limited number of its employees in different countries have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now being treated.”

The Grand Hyatt Singapore, a five-star hotel with 677 guest rooms, informed the Singapore Ministry of Health that three people who attended the conference had symptoms after returning to their home countries of Malaysia and South Korea and were now diagnosed with the virus.

According to the hotel, 94 foreigners lived in the Grand Hyatt at the same time as the Servomex conference, including people from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the epicenter of the outbreak. The hotel said it was now thoroughly cleaning guest rooms, meeting rooms, restaurants, the fitness center, and other public areas.

One of the infected was the Hove man, who flew on to France before showing symptoms. He was reportedly with his family for four days in a three-story chalet in Contamines-Montjoie, a resort in the Mont Blanc region that offers downhill skiing of 25 lifts as well as cross-country skiing, skating and paragliding.

Jerome Salomon, head of the French health authority, said that after the episode, 61 people, including many children who went to school with the boy, were tested and found to be negative for the virus.

The businessman flew an EasyJet flight from Geneva to Gatwick Airport in London on January 28 back to the UK. The airline did not disclose how many people were on board, but said the UK Health Department contacted all passengers who were close to the man.

Back in the UK, the businessman visited The Grenadier Pub in Hove. The health department said that there was a “minimal risk of continued infection” for guests and employees.

A community school, Portslade Community Academy, said one of its students was told to isolate itself, the local Brighton Argus newspaper reported.

“It appears that the index case passed the infection on to an unusually large number of contacts,” said Dr. Andrew Freedman, infectious disease expert at Cardiff University. “As such, you could call it a” super spreader “.”

During the 2002/03 SARS outbreak, the fatal disease spread to the wider world after a Chinese doctor who treated mainland patients had checked into a hotel in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong health officials said he eventually infected six other hotel guests on the same floor, possibly when he sneezed or coughed while waiting for an elevator. Some of these guests then brought SARS to Canada, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore to trigger new outbreaks.

Dr. However, WHO chief of emergency Michael Ryan said: “It is far too early and much more exaggerated to consider the conference event in Singapore to be an outstanding event.”