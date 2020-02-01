Chairman Don Levin sees ‘no scenario at all’ in which Chicago Wolves, Vegas Golden Knights stay together after the season

The wolves will be around for 2020-21. They are probably not connected to the Vegas Golden Knights.

“The Chicago Wolves will be here next season,” President Don Levin told the Sun Times for Saturday’s game. “But I don’t know who we’re connected to.”

Levin said there is “no scenario at all” in which the Wolves are affiliated with the Golden Knights next season. On Monday at his State of the League news conference, President David Andrews said Vegas was interested in buying an AHL team. Reports from Nevada said the Golden Knights will bring a lot to the desert as soon as next season.

That team won’t be the Wolves. Asked if the Wolves are for sale, Levin said “everything is for sale at a price, but there is no price ever discussed with me that I would even consider.”

“I think Vegas asked every independent team if they wanted to sell,” Levin said. “I don’t know if they found someone or not, but I certainly don’t.”

The Golden Knights did not want to comment on Saturday.

Regardless of what happens with Vegas’ efforts to buy a team, the relationship with the Wolves seems to be nearing its end.

When the teams revealed their affiliation agreement in May 2017, it was announced as a five-year pact up to and including 2021-22. But it seems that it ends after three o’clock and Andrew’s remarks didn’t really surprise Levin on Monday.

“We knew that before,” Levin said. “We knew that. Our connection ended at the end of the year. “

Levin said that something will be done about a new connection by the spring, but did not know when it would be announced.

When the relationship with Vegas ends and they find a new partnership, it becomes the fifth wolves since 2010. In 2011, the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Winnipeg and joined the St. John’s IceCaps instead of the Wolves. The Wolves then collaborated with Vancouver (2011-13), St. Louis (2013-17), the Golden Knights and who comes after.

Levin did not disclose who the Wolves spoke to, but the resolution probably means that the roster will look almost completely different when she and Vegas officially break up.

For Vegas it makes sense to want a partner closer to Nevada. Las Vegas and Rosemont are separated by 1,744 miles, the second longest distance between a parent club and AHL affiliate (Vancouver and Utica are 2,934 apart). In just three seasons, the Golden Knights have built a rabid fan base, one that could support a minor league team with the NHL product.

“Since the creation of our team, we have had discussions with representatives of the American Hockey League about the possibility of securing an AHL club,” the Golden Knights said in a statement Monday. “Although we remain very interested in the opportunity, specific details regarding an acquisition or the potential location of the acquired team are yet to be determined.”

During their first two seasons with Vegas, the Wolves won a few titles from the Central Division. They won the Western Conference title of 2019 before losing the Calder Cup final to the Charlotte Checkers.