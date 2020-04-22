Chairman of the Board of Trustees Demands that the Trump Administration Does Not Provide Assistance to Trump Organizations In the Middle of the Pandemic

The Parliamentary Committee for Supervision and Reform has warned the Trump administration not to allow government agencies to issue rent reductions for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Chairman of the Rep. Committee Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) Issued a statement late Tuesday, together with Rep. Gerald E. Connelly (D-Va.), Who heads the Government Operations Subcommittee. A New York Times report from the previous day had suggested that the Trump Organization sought rental assistance that might be offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Public Service Administration (GSA), an agent who owned property that was rented by the hotel.

“If this new report is accurate, it seems that the President’s company is now seeking a reduction in rent from the GSA – which of course reports to him,” the statement reads. “Our committees and ethics experts across the political spectrum have long warned of this glaring conflict of interest, and it is time for the GSA to finally defend the President and not provide rent reductions for Trump Hotels.”

The 60-year lease for property began in 2013, with a monthly rent of $ 267,653, according to the September 2019 report from GSA. Although President Donald Trump relinquished his role of leading the Trump Organization before taking office, he still owns and maintains financial interests in companies and related property, including hotels.

Protesters gather outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. during the Women’s Parade on January 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Noam Galai / Getty

This property is near the White House. This has become a popular lodging choice for foreign officials and others who hope to win hearts with the president, which some critics say is a violation of the U.S. Constitutional Emolument Clause, because Trump is financially benefited when guests stay at hotels. Like most hotel industries, this hotel has recently suffered financially because of a pandemic.

President Eric Trump’s son, who currently heads the Trump Organization with his brother Donald Jr., confirmed to the New York Times that discussions about changing rental terms had begun, but said that the hotel was only seeking the same federal assistance that could be given to any tenant.

“Treat us the same,” Eric Trump told the newspaper in a statement. “Whatever it might be is fine.”

Regardless of whether the hotel managed to get financial assistance, the Oversight Committee believes that rents should not exist at all. They said that the GSA had illegally allowed the lease to continue during Trump’s time in office even though the arrangement violated the contract terms.

“As soon as Donald Trump is appointed President, his contract with the federal government for the Trump Hotel should expire because it explicitly prohibits contracts with public officials,” the committee statement said. “Instead, President Trump has broken this contract for three years while the GSA ignored the law.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House, Trump Organization and GSA to comment, but no one responded in time to publication.