Challenger Bank Praxia fails in Greece

Greek challenger bank Praxia, founded by British-American banker and former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond, is reportedly sold to payment service provider Viva Wallet after the country’s central bank intervenes.

Diamond and his partner David Schamis are the only shareholders in the bank that was founded after the death of Credicom Consumer Finance Bank, a Greek automotive lender. Praxia was founded after Credit Agricole acquired Credicom.

Praxia had ambitious plans for expansion with a network of retail stores and business centers. The company wanted to expand its lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offer its customers a variety of digital services and products. It is planned to offer car loans, more deposits and loans and to increase its loan portfolio to 4 billion euros by 2022.

Diamond has reportedly invested around 100 million euros in Praxia. He was not pleased that the Bank of Greece asked Praxia to increase its capital reserve by EUR 30 million and was looking for a buyer.

Talks with the Pancretan Co-operative Bank began but did not progress, and then Viva Wallet entered. The transaction is still subject to approval by the Bank of Greece.

In 2018, Praxia merged with banking technology provider Temenos to develop its core technology.

“We are seeing the first signs of economic recovery in Greece,” said Anastasia Sakellariou, CEO of Praxia Bank, at the time, adding that supporting SMEs was an important way to further boost economic strength. “As a start-up bank, we are just starting to build a bank that takes the customer experience into account without being burdened by the old technology.”

Tenemos led an increase in the number of customers who wanted to switch bankers.

“80 percent of companies in countries without real-time payment infrastructure are considering relocating their banking relationships within the next year. So it’s time for banks to transition to real-time (payments) using the latest digital end-to-end software, which enables real-time services to be built on a single platform, ”said Darryl Proctor, product director for payments in Europe at Temenos.

