Challenges for instant payment ubiquity

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Cash and check payments are declining – cash consumption in Canada alone has dropped 40 percent in the past five years. However, instant payments started at a high level in 2020, and real-time payments and other fast payment methods have increased in recent years. More than 42 percent of consumers received at least one instant payment in 2019, but such payments still have a lot to do before they are as frequent as many want.

Faster payments may not be the most popular payment method, but markets use it regularly for consumer payments. The entertainment, insurance, music, restaurant, and retail industries are experimenting with real-time payouts, as are healthcare providers and government agencies responsible for taxes and other reimbursements.

Business-to-consumer (B2C) industries are only seeing use cases for these payments and do not appear to be innovating quickly enough, as 93 percent of customers recently surveyed by PYMNTS said the payment speed was not quite up to their standards. Delayed companies are currently stuck: The number of real-time payment networks and methods available has increased in recent years, as has the number of customers who use eWallets for their financial needs.

The use of cash and checks remains high in areas where immediate solutions do not yet offer any sensible alternatives. Instant payment providers and the companies that use their offerings must therefore fill the void where checks and cash have been cashed if they want to achieve real ubiquity.

The stamina of checks and cash

The main obstacle to the diffusion of instant payments in B2C and business-to-business (B2B) is the persistence of cash and check payments. They may be less common in retail, especially as more purchases are made online, but they remain the payment method of choice for businesses.

The U.S. restaurant industry is a prime example of bartenders, waiters, and other employees relying heavily on cash tips. Immediate and real-time payments have not eliminated this dependency, since the majority of the approximately 2.6 million Americans who work as waiters in the restaurant expect cash payments after the end of the shift.

Mobile apps like Bravo and Gratuu have shown that splitting tips are less dependent on cash, but such offers have yet to reach a critical mass in the industry. Cash consumption is generally declining among consumers, but not in restaurants. The PYMNTS study found that almost half of the consumers surveyed had physical bills worth $ 10 to $ 50 and tips of 39 percent. This approach is beneficial for restaurant staff, but it also means that cash is likely to remain in the restaurant payout world for years to come.

The health and insurance industry has similar problems with checks. Healthcare providers have redesigned the online systems that send invoices and accept patient payments, but have stalled in developing services for reimbursements and other payments. Most patient payouts are made by check, and 74 percent of consumers received health reimbursements in 2018. They received only 3 percent via direct payment in the same year.

Companies in both industries have access to instant payment tools, but these solutions don’t solve their withdrawal needs as easily as checks and cash. When searching for digital payment products that are tailored to the needs of their employees and customers, there may also be a deductible. In the past few years, more and more online and real-time payment options have emerged in the United States. This means that companies may struggle to find the best solution. End users are involved in this confusion, and research has shown that many instant payments are still unknown as alternative options.

The education gap in instant payments

US real-time payments are more competitive and saturated than they were a few years ago. The Clearing House (TCH) has a real-time payments (RTP) network, and the Federal Reserve is funding the FedNow platform, which is pending publication. Mastercard and Visa have themselves developed faster payment methods, and mobile applications such as Venmo and Cell are steadily expanding their influence on P2P (person-to-person) transactions.

Companies and end customers are not as aware of these developments as their banks and payment providers. Only 82 percent of consumers know what instant payment options are available, and a significant proportion of the population believes that checks, cash, or slower digital payments are the only options. This is partly due to the fact that companies may not be aware of instant payments: 42 percent of consumers received instant payments in 2019, but 51.6 percent wanted these payments.

To fill this gap, instant payment providers need to focus to reach the ubiquity. No instant payment by rail or on the network has become the standard for any industry or use case, and it will be a long battle to be the first to do so. Checks and cash are likely to persist until this ubiquity is reached.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: