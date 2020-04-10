Chamath Palihapitiya says CNBC billionaires don’t deserve Bailout

Former Facebook execution Chamath Palihapitiya threatened a CNBC anchor on Thursday when it claimed that billionaires, mutual compensation funds and poorly maintained companies, such as airlines, did not deserve any federal bailout or stimulus.

Talking to me Scott Wapner, who hosted the Fast Money Report, the CEO of the Social Capital unexpectedly overcame worries about Wall Street’s financial giants, comparing their concerns to the real financial pain they suffered.

“Finally, let me ask you one last question,” Wapner said. “I think we all agree that more money is needed for Main Street. Maybe not despite the money for all these companies or for what makes up the economy, but also more money is needed more money everywhere, maybe. You keep saying that “You support zombie companies.” Are you afraid to let airlines fail? “

“Yes,” was Palihapitiya’s stern response.

“Wh – Why?” an amazing Wapner said after a hit. “How does this make sense in the broader form of the economy?”

“When you look at it, it’s a Wall Street lie. When a company fails, it doesn’t shoot the employees who go through a packaged bankruptcy. The people who have pensions in the companies, the employees of these companies end up holding more than the company. The people who are being wiped out are the speculators hating their own uncovered installments or the people who own the share capital. And by the way, these are the rules of the game. That’s right. These are the people they consider the most advanced investors in the world. They deserve to disappear. “

“I don’t understand why anyone deserves to overflow with a crisis that’s been created like that?” another skeptical Wapner asked. “How is one worth uprooting?”

“Just be clear, like, who are we talking about,” Palihapitiya shot back. “A hedge fund that serves a bundle of billionaire family offices? Who cares? Let them go, who cares? Don’t they reach the Hamptons in the summer? Who cares!”

When Wapner noted that many employees of large companies own shares in the companies of their employers – and are likely to lose most of these investments in bankruptcy – Palihapitiya pointed out that these shares typically represent a small minority of corporate property.

“You can see Bloomberg and see what percentage of these companies are usually owned,” he explained. “These things belong to BlackRock, these huge, amorphous organizations, and ultimately the downside is the employee who owns a few hundred dollars.”

“Like a natural disaster, why is it worth forgetting? Wouldn’t it be immoral in itself?” Wapner tried again, citing the Wall Street case.

“No,” Palihapitiya push back. “Today on Main Street, people are gathering. And now, rich CEOs are not, boards that didn’t have tremendous governance are people. Six million people say I don’t know how to make my own expenses for “In the coming weeks, days, months. And that’s what is happening today with individual Americans. What we’ve done is disproportionately protect the companies and boards of CEOs that aren’t performing well. You have to wash these people.”

“Well,” said Wapner, drawing on the strength of Palihapitiya’s argument. “We’ll continue the discussion another day, Chamath,” he said, laughing. “You always give us something provocative to chew on, you did it again. Thank you for coming today.”

