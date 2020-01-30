Chambersburg’s 18th annual IceFest helps brighten up the winter

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. – In the winter months, ice sculptures help to raise the mood of the locals. Chambersburg’s 18th annual IceFest awaits thousands of visitors.

“Every year we try to add something new to keep it fresh so we can take more people with us,” said Sam Thrush, president of Downtown Chambersburg, the organization that hosts IceFest.

This year’s festival includes 100 ice sculptures – most of all IceFest to date – each weighing up to 180 pounds. A team of eight sculptors create them by using a projector to create a contour on the ice and then carve it. A sculptor said that chopping ice with a chainsaw can stir up sweat.

“It gets cold and then it gets hot,” said DiMartino Ice sculptor Joe DiMartino. “It gets cold because the snow blows on you, but then you get hot because you just keep moving and don’t stop.”

The sculptors will carve 12 “huge” pieces live throughout the event.

“It’s great. We’ve been here before, so it’s fun,” said Alaina Moore, a girl scout with troop 80066.

“I really enjoy it,” scout Sydney Moore added. “I love looking at all the sculptures and guessing what they will be when they are done.”

IceFest includes many events, such as the “Run Your Ice Off” 5K race and a chili cookoff on Saturday. There are also several family-friendly activities, such as a snowfall bench, a cornhole championship, and an ice slide.

“We just love to come down to see what’s going on and go out with the kids, run them around and do all the fun things. It’s a really good experience for everyone,” said Steve McNew, a resident of Chambersburg.

According to the organizers, IceFest supports the companies in Chambersburg as thousands of visitors visit the suppliers and shops of the festival.

IceFest runs until Sunday, February 2nd.