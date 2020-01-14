ChampagneGate Premature Pop Births on ‘The Bachelor’, Peter Tries to Calm Kelsey

NEW YORK – Peter had a tough time on “The Bachelor” this week. He begins by having to face Hannah B. and her uncertainty, then later a major drama in the house involving a very, very important bottle of champagne.

Hannah B.

Peter and Hannah B. continue to form their relationship. The problem? Peter is said to be in a group with several other women. They are all impatient to get to know Peter, but soon discover that he cannot be found. He’s backstage with Hannah as she continues to flip-flop with her feelings. One minute she says she made a huge mistake, another she says she doesn’t know if it’s just the fact that he didn’t hurt her that makes her feel what she’s doing . You may remember last week, Peter asked if she would be joining the house, and she thought about it briefly, but the conversation seemed to be moving away from that. She leaned in for an awkward kiss at one point, and Peter simply said, “I can’t.” He couldn’t get through. He ended up going back to the group of women, telling them the truth and ending the date. He promised to meet them later when he was in a better “headspace”.

Group cocktail

Natasha was really upset by the situation of Hannah B. She did not mince words with Peter or the other women on the fact that she thought it was inappropriate for Hannah to hang around while they were trying to know him . He had good relationships with Mykenna as well as with Lexi (the corvette) and Sydney. Sydney go the group date has increased after sharing many details about growing up in Alabama as a young biracial woman.

Cocktail before the rose ceremony

Kelsey was very excited to share a bottle of champagne with Peter that she had brought with her all the way home. Apparently she had kept it for about a year to share it with someone special. She had intended to give it to him the first night, but they were running out of time. Before she could ask Peter for a little time alone, Mykenna stole it for a conversation. Kelsey was furious because she felt that Mykenna just had time alone with him during their group date and that she shouldn’t need more time. She turned on her and Mykenna apologized, but Kelsey said she didn’t believe her.

Since they were all seated and Kelsey was devising a strategy to find time with Peter, we heard a POP! It is the sound of a war beginning. Hannah Ann and Peter found the bottle of champagne chilled on the ice and said to themselves: why not have one? Kelsey ran and turned against BOTH. She was convinced that Hannah Ann knew it was her champagne and called her a liar. It turns out that the crew also set aside a bottle of sparkling wine and that the bottles mixed. So Kelsey cried and argued with Hannah Ann and #champagnegate was born.

Peter did his best to try to catch Kelsey by inviting him to share the sparkling wine with him. So they sat down, Peter popped the cork and said, “You don’t need a drink, do you?” Girlfriend should have waited for a drink. She tried to impress Peter by taking a sip from the bottle, but only managed to spray the drink directly on her nose and on her face. It was horrible. Congratulations to Peter for keeping a straight face and not rolling on the floor laughing.

Ceremony of roses

Peter gave roses to:

1) Madison (one-on-one last week, she also got a picture of Peter of her with all of her family renewing her parents’ vows. Aww.)

2) Kelley (last week’s group date)

3) Sydney (group date this week)

4) Mykenna

5) Victoria P.

6) Natasha

7) Jasmine

8) Sarah

9) Lexi

10) Hannah Ann

11) Alexa

12) Tammy

13) Alayah

14) Deandra

15) Victoria F.

16) Shiann

17) Kiarra

18) Savannah

19) Kelsey (you knew he would!)

Date of the group

Alexa, Mykenna, Natasha, Deandra, Lexi, Victoria F., Kelsey and Hannah Ann, “It’s time to let your personality shine,” reads the date card. The ladies were able to meet Janice Dickinson, Carson Kresley and Revolve brand manager Raissa Gerona. They had to choose outfits and then model them in a fashion show.

Victoria F. had a big problem because she said she was “shy” and “not confident” in front of the guys. She realizes that she is on “The Bachelor” right? Well, she turned it on for the fashion show, even putting on lingerie and then going out with Peter on stage! What!? But, in the end, Hannah Ann won the show! Victoria F. has done a lot about this and created a drama with Peter about the feeling of insecurity she feels in this process.

Hannah Ann vs. Kelsey

During the group night, Hannah Ann told Peter all of the nasty things Kelsey said about her and called her. Everything was true, but we’ll see if this strategy backfires. She even called Kelsey a “bully.” Usually, the bachelorettes’ time is better spent focusing on their own relationship with “The Bachelor” without coaching anyone else. Peter confronts Kelsey who pretty much admits she doesn’t like Hannah Ann, but that doesn’t make her a bully. We will have to wait to see how this situation breaks out next week.

