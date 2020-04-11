Champion pizza maker does his function at household, for his Mount Prospect neighbors

Gino Rago will make pizza for a residing. And he does it competitively.

But now the proprietor of Panino’s Pizzeria’s in Park Ridge, Evanston and Chicago is at house, like so several people.

















































Yet Rago can however make his pizzas. He has a brick oven in his garage.

So on Superior Friday, he set his oven and award-profitable capabilities to work. He designed pizzas for his neighbors.

“Contemplating what’s heading on in The united states, I preferred to give a little something back again to the local community,” he mentioned.

He commenced the working day generating a dozen margarita pizzas and delivered them, or his neighbors picked them up. He wore a mask and gloves at all moments.

Rago has received national and international pizza contests. He states he’s been referred to as the Environment Champion Pizza Maker eight situations. His pizzas “are made with handmade dough, mystery recipe of spices, sauces, and the freshest ingredients and Italian cheeses,” he suggests in an e mail.

“This is a way for me to commemorate the lots of troubles and hardships that are transpiring suitable now for my relatives and pals back in my house country of Italy,” he wrote. “And also for my daughter who has be performing nonstop at the close by Northwest Local community Medical center assisting with the a lot of individuals as a nurse.”















































