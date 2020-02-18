[champions-league-effects:-liverpool-crushed-by-well-organised-atletico-madrid,-erling-haaland-bags-good-brace-in-borussia-dortmund-gain]

Liverpool may perhaps will need an additional exclusive Champions League evening at Anfield as they go into their very last-16 next leg versus Atletico Madrid trailing one-.

Saul Niguez’s early faucet-in proved to be all that separated the two sides in the first leg on a night time where by Jurgen Klopp’s guys struggled to crack down the extremely organised home facet.

getty Saul’s strike saw Atletico defeat Liverpool at a raucous Wanda Metropolitano

Nonetheless, Liverpool can be grateful they’re only losing by a single goal, with previous Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata guilty of missing two big prospects.

Mohamed Salah experienced Liverpool’s greatest prospect of the evening but could only direct a totally free header large of Jan Oblak’s target.

Meanwhile, Salah also failed to capitalise on an error by the Atleti goalkeeper in the 1st 50 percent.

getty Salah and Liverpool ended up much from their most effective

The reigning champions unsuccessful to sign up a single shot on target on a sobering night time at the ground where by they lifted the trophy final year.

But it was a amazing night for person of the minute Erling Haaland, who fired in his ninth and 10th Champions League targets of the year to give Borussia Dortmund a two-1 get more than Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-calendar year-aged, who was producing his European debut for the German club, set his aspect forward as he conquer Keylor Navas from near-selection soon after the ball fell fortuitously to him in the box in the 69th minute.

Getty Visuals – Getty All the things Haaland touches turns to targets

But his celebrations were being short-lived as Neymar scored a essential absent intention for PSG to amount the tie when he tapped house a Kylian Mbappe cross.

Mbappe conquer two gamers on a dazzling operate to square for Neymar, who had the uncomplicated endeavor of tapping into an vacant internet on 75 minutes.

Even so, Haaland restored Dortmund’s lead with an emphatic strike from 20 yards just two minutes later.

Haaland has taken just 7 matches to access his tally of ten ambitions which is four games more quickly than any other player in Champions League background.