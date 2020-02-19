[champions-league-success:-timo-werner’s-penalty-hands-rb-leipzig-advantage-over-tottenham,-atalanta-thrash-valencia-to-get-handle-of-tie]

Tottenham will need to provide a Champions League masterclass in Germany as they head into their past-16 second leg versus RB Leipzig trailing 1-.

Spurs‘ run to the remaining very last year was complete of fantastic escapes and comeback wins and they will need to have another just after Timo Werner’s next-fifty percent penalty gave the Bundesliga aspect a deserved get in their initial ever knockout video game in this competitors.

AFP or licensors Werner has fired RB Leipzig into a commanding position in excess of Tottenham

It also sees 32-year-outdated Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has been dubbed ‘Baby Mourinho’ and is a growing star of European soccer, gain the edge more than the male he has been named immediately after.

But Spurs manager Jose Mourinho will claim this was not a truthful battle as he was without the need of two of his greatest attacking gamers, with the reduction Son Heung-min on the eve of the match introducing to that of Harry Kane.



The defeat would have been much worse had Hugo Lloris not made a selection of crucial saves to hold Leipzig at bay, though Spurs struggled for distinct chances at the other conclusion.

Giovani Lo Celso experienced the most effective of them as his cost-free-kick was turned on to the publish, but it was a frustrating night time for Mourinho.

AFP or licensors Mourinho’s Spurs have it all to do in the next leg

Spurs will look to final season’s semi-last, wherever they turned close to a equivalent first-leg defeat to Ajax with a extraordinary night in Amsterdam, and there is the feeling that anything very similar will be demanded in Leipzig on March 10.

In the meantime, Atalanta developed a amazing show to defeat Valencia four-one and proceed their fairytale debut campaign in the Champions League.

A brace from Hans Hateboer, a Jisip Ilsic strike and an complete beauty from Remo Freuler noticed off the LaLiga outfit, who ended up shocked by the intensity and deadly nature of their opponents all through the face.

The hosts practically took the guide soon after just 8 minutes when Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic performed a just one-two with Ilicic but saw his hard work pushed over the bar Valencia stopper Jaume Domenech.

AFP or licensors Atalanta generated a masterclass to defeat Valencia and just take regulate of their past 16 tie

On the other hand, the deadlock was shortly damaged when Dutchman Hateboer fired property Papu Gomez’s cross from near range.

The Serie A aspect doubled their lead just just before the interval courtesy of a fierce travel from Ilicic, who has now 16 objectives in all competitions this period.

Then, in what was certainly the purpose of the night, Freuler all but concluded the tie with a lovely curling strike earlier the arrive at of Domenech.

Hateboer added his 2nd of the match when he marched into the spot and buried a small shot into the far corner.

But at 4- and cruising, Atalanta at some point conceded a late goal when Jose Luis Palomino’s backpass was picked off by substitute Denis Cheryshev who struck a reduced shot to reduce the deficit.