[championship-final-results:-leeds-near-hole-on-west-brom-with-acquire-around-bristol-city,-fulham-thrashed-by-barnsley,-qpr-assert-comeback-get]

Leeds shut the gap on Championship leaders West Brom with a really hard-fought one- gain against Bristol Town at Elland Street.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males experienced the probability to lessen their deficit on the Baggies to four details immediately after they could only manage a draw at residence to Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime video game.

And that opportunity was grabbed with the two arms with Luke Ayling’s very first-fifty percent aim plenty of to secure the a few details.

Getty Pictures – Getty Leeds are in with a shout of profitable the league now

Leeds’ afternoon will have acquired all the far more superior with the news that promotion hopefuls Fulham endured a surprise home defeat to bottom-of-the table Barnsley.

And it was previous Cottager Cauley Woodrow who arrived back again to haunt his old club, bagging a brace in the 3- win. Jacob Brown obtained Barnsley’s other goal.

Getty Photographs – Getty Really couple would have witnessed this end result coming right before kick-off

Elsewhere, QPR produced some heroics in their dwelling match in opposition to Stoke, coming back from 2- down to gain the match 4-two.

In-variety Brentford were unable to find a earn as they had been held to a 1-1 attract at Birmingham, though enjoy-off hopefuls Millwall snatched a victory at Preston.

Down below you can see all eleven benefits from the second tier on Saturday.

West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Birmingham 1-1 Brentford

Cardiff 2-two Wigan

Charlton -two Blackburn

Derby 1-one Huddersfield

Fulham -three Barnsley

Leeds one- Bristol Metropolis

Middlesbrough -one Luton

Preston -one Millwall

QPR four-2 Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday -3 Studying