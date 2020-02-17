[championship-final-results:-leeds-near-hole-on-west-brom-with-acquire-around-bristol-city,-fulham-thrashed-by-barnsley,-qpr-assert-comeback-get]

By Jackson Cole
15th February 2020,
5: 00 pm
Current: 15th February 2020,
five: 02 pm
Leeds shut the gap on Championship leaders West Brom with a really hard-fought one- gain against Bristol Town at Elland Street.
Marcelo Bielsa’s males experienced the probability to lessen their deficit on the Baggies to four details immediately after they could only manage a draw at residence to Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime video game.
And that opportunity was grabbed with the two arms with Luke Ayling’s very first-fifty percent aim plenty of to secure the a few details.
Leeds’ afternoon will have acquired all the far more superior with the news that promotion hopefuls Fulham endured a surprise home defeat to bottom-of-the table Barnsley.
And it was previous Cottager Cauley Woodrow who arrived back again to haunt his old club, bagging a brace in the 3- win. Jacob Brown obtained Barnsley’s other goal.
Elsewhere, QPR produced some heroics in their dwelling match in opposition to Stoke, coming back from 2- down to gain the match 4-two.
In-variety Brentford were unable to find a earn as they had been held to a 1-1 attract at Birmingham, though enjoy-off hopefuls Millwall snatched a victory at Preston.
Down below you can see all eleven benefits from the second tier on Saturday.
West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Birmingham 1-1 Brentford
Cardiff 2-two Wigan
Charlton -two Blackburn
Derby 1-one Huddersfield
Fulham -three Barnsley
Leeds one- Bristol Metropolis
Middlesbrough -one Luton
Preston -one Millwall
QPR four-2 Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday -3 Studying