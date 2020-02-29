championship-success:-west-brom-slip-up-towards-wigan,-fulham-shut-the-gap,-huddersfield-thrash-charlton-as-relegation-fight-hots-up

The struggle at the base of the Championship intensified on Saturday with various golf equipment in close proximity to the foot of the desk selecting up important wins.

There have been victories for Huddersfield and Reading to go them selves absent from the fall zone but the major surprise of the afternoon arrived at the Hawthorns.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty A dejected Hal-Robson Kanu as West Brom have been beaten by Wigan

League leaders West Brom have been beaten 1- by strugglers Wigan who climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to all those three factors.

Sam Morsy scored the only intention of the sport in the 73rd moment when he fired in to the prime corner.

The consequence sees the Baggies’ direct at the best of the desk to just one stage as Leeds thrashed Hull four- earlier in the afternoon.

Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts (2) netted for Marcelo Bielsa’s aspect at the KCOM Stadium to choose up their fourth straight victory and go on their march to the Premier League.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Luke Ayling scored immediately after just 5 minutes for Leeds

Charlton slipped perilously towards to base three with a four- defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

Previous player Karlan Grant came again to haunt his previous club with a aim in the 25th minute and the factors ended up then wrapped up by Steve Mounie 15 minutes from the conclude.

Grant then extra a 3rd late on to pile on the misery for Lee Bowyer’s facet with Juninho Bacuna adding a fourth.

Fulham managed to shut the hole on the major two with a 2- get about Preston.

David Nugent place the ball into his personal web in advance of Aboubakar Kamara extra a next in the 95th minute.

Jon Bon Jovi sends Leeds forward and Bon Jovi admirers Patrick Bamford a concept Stay on talkSPORT

Total success from Saturday’s Championship recreation

Hull -4 Leeds (12.30pm kick-off)

Blackburn 2-2 Swansea

Cardiff two-two Brentford

Fulham two- Preston

Huddersfield 4- Charlton

Luton one-1 Stoke

Millwall 1-1 Bristol City

QPR 2-2 Birmingham

Examining two- Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday one-3 Derby

West Brom -one Wigan