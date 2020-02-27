Championship summary and summary: Fulham achieves late victory | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcbe5c493e8410cffdfa1ea5ef3d52ead11%

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic made up for the lack of a 87-minute penalty with the additional time header that ensured Fulham's 1-0 victory against Swansea at Craven Cottage.

Tap here to see the best moments of all Sky Bet Championship games …

Mitrovic connected with Aboubakar Kamara's center right to achieve his team's first victory in four games and increase their hopes of entering the first two of the Sky Bet Championship.

But moments before it seemed that the Serb would be the villain when Swansea's goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman, denied it after Neeskens Kebano had fallen under a challenge from Connor Roberts of Swansea.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Fulham and Swansea City

Leeds have a five-point mattress for Fulham in third place in the Sky Bet Championship race for automatic promotion after winning Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Stoke

Concerns about Boro's descent were intensified by courtesy of this result, which he never had much doubt once Mateusz Klich had reached his fourth league goal this season, three of which had been against the Teessiders, in the coup Part time.

From Barnsley The search to avoid the descent gained more momentum with a 1-0 victory in trouble Shell.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Barnsley

Gerhard Struber's team remains in the drop zone, but now they have won three Championship games in the rebound thanks to Cauley Woodrow's goal in the first half.

Woodrow took advantage of George Long's terrible mistake after 42 minutes to claim the 14th goal of the season.

Wigan he raised his hopes of avoiding relegation with a deserved 3-0 victory in Reading.

The lively Wigan fully deserved its 1-0 part-time advantage, won midway through the bold film by Kieffer Moore.

Wigan striker Kieffer Moore scored a lovely goal for the second time this season by beating Reading 3-0.

Jamal Lowe put the 2-0 in the 67th minute, while Reading struggled miserably in defense and attack, with a clinical blow and Michael Jacobs got the third deep in the time of detention.

Black burn failed to place a marker in the race for the first six as they could only get 0-0 with a stubborn Prime.

Steven Fletcher's timeout goal substituted gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton for only his second victory in 12 championship games.

Millwall Y Birmingham played a goalless draw in The Den.