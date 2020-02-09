Champs Monterrey and his northern comrades leave slowly for Clausura

The champion Rayados finds himself in the last place while the other Nordic powers Santos and Tigres are struggling to regain their form.

As we approach the quarter pole of the Clausura 2020, the ranking of the Liga MX seems to be reversed.

Defending champion Monterrey is in last place after Morelia took his first victory of the season in the kick-off match of the 5th day at Atlas. Regiomontano’s other power – the Tigers – is in 13th place with just two goals in four games, and Santos, the best seeded seed last season, is in 15th place.

These three teams have combined to win 12 of the last 24 Liga MX titles, but the Clausura could prove difficult for fans of the north.

There is still a long way to go, however, so it is too early to expect a return to the championship. Despite this, Monterrey, Santos and the Tigers each face particular challenges just to reach the playoffs, not the least of which are the improvements made by several teams currently above them in the standings.

Monterrey went through a tough 2019 Apertura, so coach Diego Alonso was fired with seven games left. Antonio Mohamed took over and guided the Rayados in the final stretch, rediscovering their playoff form and winning the title with a penalty shootout victory over America on December 29.

In the midst of the playoffs, La Pandilla also spent two weeks in Qatar to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, taking the Liverpool champion to the limit before losing in the semi-finals. The Rayados won the third place trophy and then opened the final against the America on December 26.

With this heavy load in December, it is not surprising that Monterrey starts slowly and that player fatigue is a concern. The Rayados had little time to recover from the long season before the Clausura kicked off. On Wednesday, left-back Leonel Vangioni, right-winger Dorlan Pabón and defender César Montes were absent from the line-up as the Rayados settled for a 1-1 draw at Necaxa.