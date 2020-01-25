Chance The rapper will do the upcoming punk restart

Chance The rapper has been confirmed as the host for the upcoming competition Punk’d start anew.

The Noughties TV show, previously hosted by actor Ashton Kutcher, will appear on Quibi mobile video platform later this year.

Chance The Rapper is seen pranking Megan Thee Stallion in a restart teaser. No other targets for the new episodes have been announced at this time. Quibi will start on April 6th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5kzoCjh1XA [/ embed]

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s best-known franchises, ”Chance said in a statement. “I grew up with this show and it’s surreal to sit in the driver’s seat on Quibi this time.”

Punk’d It originally ran between 2003 and 2007 and was previously restarted twice – once in 2012 and again in 2015. The stars who pranked the show include Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Simon Cowell.

Last year, the Chicago rapper canceled his previously postponed “The Big Tour”. In a long Instagram post, he said: “It was a big back and forth with rescheduling and rerouting, but it’s the best.

“I will take this time to be with the family, to make new music and to develop my best show so far.”