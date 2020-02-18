[chanel-and-prada-postpone-exhibits-in-asia-owing-to-coronavirus]



February 18, 2020

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) – Chanel and Prada said on Tuesday they have postponed trend displays thanks to be held in Asia in May possibly over fears linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chanel explained in a statement that subsequent the direction of Chinese authorities it had made a decision to postpone its Beijing duplicate of a catwalk display held in Paris past December “to a later on and more acceptable moment.”

Chanel was monitoring the condition closely, it explained, adding: “At the foremost are the overall health and very well-getting of its groups and clients”. No new day was given for the event.

The clearly show was a presentation of its so-identified as “Metiers d’art collection”, a showcase of its most intricate craftwork and handstitched outfits.

The Paris party had highlighted a set intended by film director Sofia Coppola, motivated by the apartment in which founder Coco Chanel had lived in the early 1900s.

Chanel, one of the world’s largest luxurious brand names by revenue along with LVMH’s Louis Vuitton, did not disclose any money information for the demonstrate.

Prada claimed in a individual statement it had set off its Prada Vacation resort fashion show in Japan, initially scheduled for May 21.

The Hong Kong-outlined group explained the determination had been taken as a precautionary measure as nicely as “an act of responsibility and respect” for all all those operating on and scheduling to attend the clearly show.

“Japan remains 1 of Prada’s strategic marketplaces and pertinent events will be scheduled in the country at a a lot more ideal minute,” it explained.

Asia, and China in distinct, are an important and profitable current market for main fashion companies like Chanel, Prada, LVMH , Kering and Burberry .

Luxury items businesses are previously going through a income hit from the coronavirus outbreak as they shutter shops in China and shelve marketing campaigns in the world’s second-premier economic system. Chinese purchasers account for a 3rd of the luxurious products industry’s clientele.

Gucci and other luxury labels owned by France’s Kering past week said they expected smaller crowds at their catwalk reveals this month, with Chinese potential buyers and influencers established to skip the big marketing fixture.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Dominique Vidalon and Silvia Aloisi Modifying by Alex Richardson and Mike Harrison)