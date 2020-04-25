Change Bridge Releases ‘You Will Be Remembered’ Video As Tribute To Frontline Staff Preventing Coronavirus Pandemic

Alter BRIDGE has released a new music movie for the music “You Will Be Remembered” from the band’s 2016 album “The Last Hero”. The clip is a poignant tribute to the very first responders and frontline personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Change BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti mentioned about the clip: “We wrote ‘You Will Be Remembered’ as a tribute to any one who presents of themselves in service to others. In this present-day climate, people tales are all over us every single working day and we just desired to provide our have smaller visible tribute to some of individuals persons. There are many stories and we want to thank everybody that is accomplishing their part to get us as a result of this unprecedented time. Thank you.”

Change BRIDGE lately postponed its formerly announced U.S. headlining tour with special attendees BLACK STONE CHERRY and SAINT ASONIA because of to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

In an work to clearly show assist to absolutely everyone remaining impacted by the worldwide pandemic, Myles Kennedy recently carried out acoustic in partnership with American Songwriter for their “At the rear of The Mic” series. Apart from talking about songwriting and his musical inspirations in front of a dwell world wide viewers on Fb, Myles carried out songs from several assignments which include Alter BRIDGE, SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, and his critically acclaimed debut solo album from 2018. The reside event has been seen around 470,000 times on Fb and is now live on YouTube.

Alter BRIDGE‘s latest album, “Wander The Sky”, was launched in Oct through Napalm Documents.

Image credit rating: Javier Bragado



