Change the system, not women, for gender equality, writes UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres – analysis

Gender equality offers solutions to some of the most intractable problems of our time.

Everywhere women are worse than men – simply because they are women. The reality for minority women, elderly women, people with disabilities and migrant and refugee women is even worse.

Although we have seen tremendous progress in women’s rights over the last decades, from the abolition of discriminatory laws to the increasing number of girls at school, we are now facing a strong backlash. In some countries, legal protection against rape and domestic abuse is diminished, while in others, policies that penalize women, ranging from austerity to forced reproduction, are being introduced. Women’s reproductive rights are threatened on all sides.

This is all because gender equality is basically a question of power. A century of discrimination and deep-rooted patriarchy have created a gender gap in our economies, our political systems, and our corporations. Evidence is everywhere.

Women are still excluded from the upper table, from governments to corporate boards to be given ceremonies. Women leaders and public figures face harassment, threats and abuse online and offline. The gender pay gap is just a symptom of the gender power gap.

Even neutral data that informs decision-making from urban planning to drug testing is often based on the “default man”; men are seen as the standard, while women are the exception.

Women and girls also oppose centuries of misogyny and erasure of their achievements. They are ridiculed as hysterical or hormonal; are routinely evaluated for their appearance; they are exposed to endless myths and taboos about their natural bodily functions; they face daily sexism, abuse, and victim blaming.

Take inequality. Women earn 77 cents for every dollar men earn. The latest World Economic Forum survey says it will take 257 years to close the gap.

Digital technology is another case. The lack of gender balance in the universities, startups and Silicon Valley of our world is deeply troubling. These technological centers shape societies and the economy of the future; we cannot allow them to strengthen and reinforce male dominance.

Or take on the wars that are destroying our world. There is a straight line between violence against women, civil oppression and conflict. The way society treats the female half of its population is a significant indicator of how it will treat others. Even in peaceful societies, many women are in mortal danger in their homes.

There is even a gender difference in our response to the climate crisis. Wholesale reduction and recycling initiatives are being marketed to women, while men are more likely to believe in untested technological fixes. And women economists and parliamentarians are more likely to support environmental policies than men.

Finally, political representation is the clearest evidence of the gender gap. Women have more than 3 to 1 in parliaments around the world, but their presence is strongly linked to innovation and investment in health and education. It is no coincidence that governments that redefine economic success that include welfare and sustainability are led by women.

Our world is in trouble and gender equality is part of the answer. Problems created by man have solutions led by man. Gender equality is a means of redefining and transforming power that will benefit everyone.

It’s time to stop trying to change women and start changing systems that prevent them from reaching their potential.

Antonio Gutteres is the Secretary-General of the United Nations

The views expressed are personal

