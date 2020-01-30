Changes to the Cedar Valley bus route bring faster routes and frequencies

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – The cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls were in direct contact with the Metropolitan Transit Authority when they made major changes to their bus routes for the first time in decades.

MET Transit presented a new route to the city council of Waterloo and Cedar Falls last fall. MET Transit is working with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments to develop the new routes.

According to MET Transit, some drivers rated the journey and transfer times as “just too long”.

In a plan formulated by INRCOG, the organization plans to convert the bus routes into loops to allow better access to different locations in less time. In this way, passengers could get off the bus and get on again in a short time.

These route changes have been presented to both the Waterloo City Council and the Cedar Falls City Council, but are not yet complete. According to MET Transit, the changes are within budget and will cost the two cities nothing unless they want to add more services.

“As the community expands into different areas, it requests the service. This includes the coverage that you can cover, but if it takes an hour to get around, people won’t use the service,” says MET Transit General Manager Mark Little. “We have to make it more efficient and increase the frequency so that more selected drivers drive.”

MET Transit plans to implement the route changes in July this year. The public will have the opportunity to comment on the changes in the spring.

An example of additional services for the city of Waterloo is the payment of a new route to the Airline Highway, which, however, costs money and on which the city council has to vote.

In addition to the hope of increasing the number of drivers, MET Transit could reduce existing routes. They say this will allow them to focus their services on areas with high passenger numbers.