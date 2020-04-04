Channing Tatum and Jesse Ji reportedly split months after the reconciliation

Just months after magic star Mike publicly announced his love for British pop singer on social media, E! News reported on Saturday, April 4 that Channing Tatum and Jesse Ji reportedly broke up. The pair – first modeled together in October 2018 – briefly called it separate in December 2019, before reuniting a month later. “It was a nice break up,” a close associate told E !. “They tried again to make it work, but realized they were better off as friends.” (The hustle appealed to members of Rep. Tateum and Jesse J. for comment on their reported dissolution.)

The couple has been very important in attention – both positive and negative, since they first learned about their relationship. “Chan and I were photographing before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” Jesse Jay told the Times in June 2019. “We needed time to get to know each other.” As a result, they have been trying to keep their relationship under the radar for a while, though Tateum publicly shared his feelings in March 2019 with a romantic birthday post for the singer.

“Wish you the full happy day with all the love and all the light,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You came to this world on this day and set it on fire. You blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you that you were only you. You are so special.”

While sporadically posting on each other on social media for much of their relationship, after their January 2020 reconciliation, Tatum publicly defended Jesse Jay and romance against fans who wanted to compare her to his ex-wife, Jenna Dwan. “(There) is no one more stunning and beautiful – to treat him but even more human – than Jess,” the actor wrote in a comment that has been deleted on Instagram ever since. “Sorry about that. But what I said is facts.”

He also asked fans who insisted on comparing Jesse Gee to Dawn for thinking before posting “abusive” and “hateful” comments on his social media pages. “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right,” he went on to add, “no one is (any) more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty is measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder.”

In response, Jesse Jay shared her loving gesture to her Instagram partner, where she wrote that “when you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn your volume of life up to full blast (and also) when you give in and act fearlessly for the truth that always There was a love for glow and growing in a different way. ”

Alongside a full PDA video of herself snuggling up to the MusicCares Man of the Year gala – where they made their red carpet debut – she told the actor, “How you love me and how I love you and how we feel that’s all that matters.” Although he reportedly called it ending once more, it’s clear that Tateum and Jesse Ji are nothing but respect for each other.