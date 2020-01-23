Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together two months after the split

Absence makes your heart beat faster, just ask Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

Their sudden separation is two months, the couple officially reunited after realizing they miss each other’s company.

“They took apart a few weeks, but ultimately decided that they really care about each other,” a source told E! News. “Jessie has been staying with Channing for the past week. You are super dizzy.”

The couple sparked initial reconciliation rumors last week when they saw shopping in LA together, though their relationship status was unclear at the time.

“No PDA, but both were in good spirits all the time and commented on various things,” a viewer told the outlet.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum were connected for the first time in October 2018. (Instagram)

When Tatum and Jessie J ended their long-term love affair in November, people reported that the couple’s timing was wrong due to their busy schedules and diverse hometowns – British singer Jessie J lives in London while Tatum lives in LA his six year old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan.

“He’s got a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best possible father, which means he has to be around when he’s not on his own work,” said a source, adding, “There wasn’t any drama They just decided to split up and are still good friends. “

Given the strong feelings, however, it was only a matter of time before the logistics were clarified and the relationship re-established – and it seems to have paid off that the couple now appears to be inseparable.

“(You) seem very happy to be spending time together again,” the source said to E! News.

