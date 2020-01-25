Channing Tatum and Jessie J go on the red carpet for the MusiCares concert

January 25 (UPI) – Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street Star Channing Tatum and singer-songwriter Jessie J went on the red carpet at the MusiCares tribute concert in honor of Aerosmith in Los Angeles on Friday.

The stars were photographed smiling with their arms around each other.

Earlier in the day, Tatum posted a January 22 photo of Jessie J kissing his cheek.

Both wear inflatable unicorn hats with ears and horn.

“I’ll watch this unicorn sing tonight. Then we’ll get it! Horns out!” Tatum labeled the picture.

He posted another photo of Jessie J dressed in the silver dress she was wearing at the MusiCares gala where she was performing.

Tatum wrote next to the picture: “Sculpture of Magic.”

People.com said the couple split in December but reunited after a month.

They reportedly started dating one over a year ago.

Tatum turned to an Instagram poster that noticed in one of Friday’s photos that the actor’s former wife, Jenna Dewan, was prettier than Jessie J.

“There is no one more breathtaking and beautiful to look at, but more than a person than Jess,” wrote Tatum in the comment section, which has been deactivated since then. “And yes, that includes my ex. I’m sorry for your opinion. But what I said is a fact. Just a fact. Okay, bye, be careful with the actions you create for yourself.”