Channing Tatum and Jessie J make Instagram official

(CNN) – It’s Instagram official! Channing Tatum and Jessie J are together again.

The 39-year-old Tatum posted a picture of himself on Saturday when the ‘Bang Bang’ singer kissed his chin. In the photo, both wear unicorn ears and horns.

“I’ll watch this unicorn sing tonight. Let’s get it out! Horns out,” he labeled the photo.

The actor did not let anything get in his way and quickly clapped a troll who commented on the picture: “Jenna looks better with you” and asked Tatum to deactivate commenting on the post.

“I usually don’t address sh– that way. But you seem to be as good as one of them who hates a thoughtless person,” he wrote.

“Why don’t you think seriously about what you’re doing? It’s hurtful and I’m not. Unless you can be a terrible (hateful) person on my side and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess. .. Please get TF out of here. Nobody wants you here.

Tatum took a moment to compliment the ‘Flashlight’ hit maker as he donated shade to his ex.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J attend the MusiCares Person of the Year awards Aerosmith at the West Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Sipa USA)

It’s the first picture of the 31-year-old on the Magic Mike actor’s Instagram since her birthday in March. The couple had given a short notice at the end of last year when the relationship started in 2018.

The singer told The Times newspaper in June that there were difficulties in applying pressure in the early days of their relationship, and said they had been photographed before the relationship really started.

“It took us time to get to know each other,” she said. “We just had our first vacation together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I say.”

They came together after Tatum broke up with actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he has a daughter named Everly. They announced their separation in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Celebrity breakup from 2020