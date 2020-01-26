Channing Tatum and Jessie J seem to be back

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are one of the most exciting and unexpected celebrities of late – they started dating in 2018 but then seemed to cancel things out at the end of last year.

However, they seem to be back in operation this weekend, as Tatum publishes a number of cute and downright thirsty photos of the singer on Instagram.

It all started on Friday night when he posted a photo of the two kissing while wearing inflatable unicorn ears and horns.

From there it got a little more serious when he published a photo of her that looked like the majestic figurehead of a kind of ship with the heading “Sculpture of Magic”.

The two were in LA that weekend and took part in the 2020 MusiCares Person Award AerosmithThey seem more than happy to make the relationship public again.

The couple met after Channing Tatum separated from his wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018 and Jessie J said that all the media attention initially made the relationship difficult.

“It took us time to get to know each other,” she said, saying that they were photographed together before they even figured out where their relationship would lead.

“We just had our first vacation together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I say.”