Channing Tatum jealous of Jenna Dewan?

is Channing Tatum jealous of ex-wife Jenna Dewan Now that she’s going on with her life? This is the wrong story that one of the tabloids sells. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to OKAY!, the Magic Mike star feels “lost and lonely” after recently breaking up with Jessie J. Meanwhile, Dewan is expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, who is said to speak even more for Tatum. “Channing feels like he’s back in first place,” a suspected insider tells the outlet. “He keeps going out with apps and getting set up by friends, but it feels like his heart isn’t really in it. As Jenna’s life turns rosy, he doesn’t know where to go.”

According to the alleged source, Tatum is also concerned about losing time with his 6-year-old daughter as Dewan has another child on the way. “Since Everly has a little sibling and probably a new stepfather, Channing sees the writing on the wall – she is drawn into this family.” so he feels like he’s looking outside. “

Around the same time that fake story came to the kiosk, Tatum was seen in Los Angeles with Jessie J and his little daughter. It’s unclear whether the actor is back with his ex-girlfriend, but People magazine reported that they still “seem to be very happy together.” Even if the two are just friends, Tatum is definitely not “lost and lonely”, as it is okay! is wrongly claimed.

In September, when the news of Dewan’s pregnancy was first announced, E! News reported that Tatum is “happy” for his ex-wife. The trustworthy outlet noted that Dewan told her ex-husband that she was pregnant before publicly announcing it, and that he was “very supportive” of having another child.

Tatum and Dewan also share custody of their daughter. The ex-spouses are still working on a specific custody schedule, but Dewan’s pregnancy doesn’t matter how much time Tatum can spend with his own daughter. The actor has a very close relationship with his little girl. A new sibling won’t change that. Still, Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the situation that confirms that the tabloid article is a fiction.

Already in December 2018 Gossip Cop called OK! for the false report that Tatum Jessie J would make an application on vacation. The now-exes remained untouched the following year – until they separated last month. In early 2018, the unreliable sales outlet insisted that Tatum was secretly with Amber Heard. He was not. The publication gives no insight into the private life of the actor.

swell

VanHoose, Benjamin. “Jessie J spends time with Channing Tatum and his daughter in Split: ‘You seem very happy.'” People, January 16, 2020.

Cohen, Jess. “How Channing Tatum feels about Jenna Dewan’s pregnancy.” E! News September 24, 2019.

Schnnurr, Samantha. “Channing Tatum wants Jenna Dewan to come up with a detention plan for her daughter.” E! News November 26, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Channing Tatum proposes Jessie J over the holidays?” Gossip Cop, December 12, 2018.

Schuster, Andrew. “Channing Tatum, Amber moved in together?” Gossip Cop, September 20, 2018.