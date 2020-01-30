Channing Tatum only heard Kanye West while filming “Jupiter Ascending”

Channing Tatum played with Mila Kunis in Jupiter Ascending in 2015. During filming, Tatum used music as inspiration to improve his character. For the science fiction film, Tatum was the only musical muse Kanye West,

While it’s not uncommon for artists to study each other while preparing for roles, Tatum takes his own direction. The actor states that he only hears certain songs or albums when filming. As an example of his targeted listening strategy, Tatum cited Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” as his favorite piece when he shot Foxcatcher in 2014. This choice makes sense because the film had a much darker theme and a darker tone that Tatum hadn’t played before. When portraying Caine in Jupiter Ascending, however, the actor needed something more exciting.

Kanye West can do better

West’s second album, Late Registration, was the actor’s favorite music he heard while filming. Tatum said that West’s second studio album was responsible for getting the role of “hype”. “It makes me nervous and excited, but I feel good and not angry,” the actor said in an interview with GQ. Unfortunately, West couldn’t help the actor on every front.

The actor also said that looking just like the character was also a challenge. Tatum’s character was a genetically modified, half human, half dog-like soldier. This required Tatum to undergo a physical transformation somewhere between the extraordinary and the credible. “I just wanted to make sure I didn’t look like Teen Wolf or anything like that,” Tatum joked. Ultimately, the album apparently helped Tatum focus enough to earn a little praise for his efforts despite the overall poor recording of the film.

West’s music is known to inspire many people, including fellow artists. Late Registration was originally released in August 2005 and was number one on the Billboard 200. The critically acclaimed album included several of the rapper’s greatest hits, including “Gold Digger” and “Touch the Sky”.

Channing Tatum heard her say

Tatum has often been the subject of false gossip, particularly with regard to his love life. The White House actor broke up with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan in 2018 and the two share custody of their daughter. Tatum had been with singer Jessie J for about a year before the couple stopped before the end of last year. Even though the two have reunited since then, the actor is still being brought up in rumors. Only this week, Gossip Cop uncovered a rumor that Tatum would get close to actress Charlize Theron.

West was also involved in tabloid stories. In December 2019 Gossip Cop the rumor broke that his wife Kim Kardashian would leave him if he didn’t stop his religious antics. An alleged source near the couple claimed that Kardashian was fed up with her husband’s overzealous religious rules and wanted to divorce him. We immediately exposed this rumor as completely false and invented it.