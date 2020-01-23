Chansung, Choi Yeo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, and more, step in for a science fiction drama

The upcoming Netflix drama “My Holo Love” shared photos of its supporting cast!

“My Holo Love” is a next Netflix series about a lonely woman who comes across a perfect holographic being with an artificial intelligence named Holo. Yoon Hyun Min and Go Sung Hee have already been announced to play the lead roles.

In the supporting cast, Choi Yeo Jin plays Yoo Jin, Nando’s sister and the CEO of GEOLAB, the company that develops Holo. (Nando is the creator of Holo and Yoon Hyun Min plays both roles.) She is a charismatic businesswoman who aligns investors who are very interested in the world’s first personal AI hologram. However, she shows a softer side when it comes to her brother and his secret past.

Playing in front of Choi Yeo Jin is 2pm Chansung, who plays the vice president of a conglomerate called Magic Mirror. (The character is also called Chansung.) He is ordered by his father, the president, to organize a takeover of GEOLAB, but he finds himself rather intrigued by Yoo Jin.

Lee Jung Eun, who had a brilliant year 2019 with his turns in “Parasite” and “When the camellia flowers”, will play the mother of So Yeon (Go Sung Hee). She goes to her daughter’s house regularly to stock up on her fridge and warmly treats Nando after moving in next door.

Kang Seung Hyun plays the roommate and best friend of So Yeon, Yoo Ram. Because she works as a stewardess, she is often far from home, but she gives strength to her friend when she is in landfills.

Lee Ki Chan will play So Yeon’s boss, Kang Woo. He embraces So Yeon after she is misunderstood by his colleagues and helps So Yeon to open up to him.

“My Holo Love” will be released on Netflix on February 7.

