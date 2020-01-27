Chants reverberate at the Staples Center

Los Angeles: The chants echo in the forecourt of the Staples Center, the place known as Kobe Bryant’s house. Kobe Bryant fans mourn before his picture in the LALive area opposite the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP / AAP)

They end up invariably with the masses shouting “thank you” because for many in Los Angeles the Lakers are life. And Kobe Bryant was the Lakers.

There is no shortage of tears in men, women and children when they explain the impact Bryant had on their lives.

In this 2001 photo, Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers jumps over a number of fans after saving the ball from crossing the borders. (AP) Husbands and wives met when they saw Kobe. Their children were raised when they saw Kobe. The memory of family gatherings where the Lakers won the NBA final was also about Kobe.

He also gave hope and a break from reality for the many poor in Los Angeles. A mourner said, “… when I was growing up in LA, there weren’t many good times, but watching Kobe was the best.”

A television presenter even compared the shock of Bryant’s death to September 11th and said, “I will always remember where I was on September 11th, and I will always remember where I was when I got this news heard.”

A man holds a sign that reads Kobe Bryant in the LALive area opposite the Staples Center. (AP / AAP) People gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant near the Staples Center. (AP / AAP)

There will be plans to commemorate his death and some fans are already demanding a statue.

Kobe Bryant fans gather around a small memorial at the entrance to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. (AP / AAP)

Whatever is done in Los Angeles will surely be too big, because no other sports star has surpassed his game like Kobe Bryant.