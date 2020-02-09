Chaos at Gatwick Airport and Heathrow sees family stranded for more than 12 hours

A family has been stranded at Gatwick Airport for more than 12 hours following the chaos of Storm Ciara.

Flights to Gatwick and Heathrow were canceled and people were told not to travel.

However, some passengers were asked to report to the airport and wait for news.

Daniel Dryden has been in Gatwick since 9 am Sunday morning with his three children – his youngest one year old only.

His flight to Tenerife was scheduled to depart at 1:25 p.m., but he spoke to MyLondon at 9:30 p.m. and had still not been told when they would fly.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

He said: “Over 300 people remained stranded at Gatwick Airport without any information.

“The flight was scheduled to depart at 1:25 p.m. and we’re still here, waiting for someone to tell us what’s going on.

“YOU didn’t tell us anything. The staff at Gatwick try their best to help us. People are very angry because TUI has just abandoned us.

“I know nothing about the new flights.

“Apparently TUI has booked us a hotel in Westminster, but no idea when the coach can pick us up and take us there.

“The kids are very tired and restless. We are playing with the idea of ​​going home to Ashford, Kent and coming back tomorrow.”

Similar queues were seen at Heathrow.

Hundreds of flights, domestic and international, have been canceled due to the shocking conditions.

Heathrow Airport offers a “consolidated” flight schedule on Sunday February 9 to minimize the number of flights canceled, but several flights have been canceled yet.

These include 17 Virgin Atlantic flights due to adverse weather conditions. EasyJet also canceled some flights from Gatwick. Some flights have been canceled to London Luton but Stansted seems to be working relatively well.

British Airways now offers flexible booking options for all customers to and from London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London City.

A statement on the Heathrow website reads: “We are experiencing very strong winds today and this results in flight delays and cancellations.

“Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time to get to the airport and to contact their airlines for the latest flight information.”

However, the Gatwick Express had warned passengers not to travel at all. On Sunday morning, they issued an updated statement on the storm, saying that in the event of a “major incident”, they would not be able to provide replacement buses.

“Storm Ciara will bring exceptionally high winds and heavy rain to the network, with the risk of blown debris on the railway, damage to overhead power lines, fallen trees and landslides,” the statement said.

“If a major incident were to occur, it is unlikely that we will be able to arrange replacement rail buses, which means that you will not be able to finish your trip.

(Image: impossible to verify (TMS))

“We have worked with Network Rail to understand the greatest risks, and are now making efforts to avoid problems, as much as possible.

“A worsening forecast has been released by the Met Office for today. Train services through the Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern networks will be discontinued.”

“There may also be problems that continue until the early hours of Monday, February 10.”

Read more

The most read stories of the day on MyLondon

The storm had a bizarre side effect for aviation. The jet stream, a narrow air channel over the Atlantic, reached speeds of 250 mph, which helped flights to America.

Two London Heathrow planes, a Norwegian and a British Airways jet, have so far managed to land in New York in just five hours. This reduced flight time by two hours.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are road works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a series of severe weather warnings giving the people time to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm.

“Winds will increase until Saturday in Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before becoming very windy in the rest of the United Kingdom until the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely in the interior areas, with even stronger gusts of 80 mph or more along the coastal areas.”

You can stay up to date with the latest news from Storm Ciara in London on our live blog.

.