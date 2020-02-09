“Chaos Walking” finally has a release date after years in the balance

Chaos on foot, a dystopian science fiction adventure starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, is one of Hollywood’s best known and hippest productions. At some point the film may never seem to see the light of day, but after extensive re-shoots it will be released in January 2021.

The film is an adaptation of The knife never to let go, the author’s youth novel 2008 Patrick Ness, Lionsgate bought the rights back in 2011, but the cameras didn’t work with the director in 2017 Doug Liman of Mr. and Mrs. Smith at the helm.

Chaos on foot was originally scheduled for release in March 2019, but production hit a major catch. An undisclosed source reported the Wall Street Journal The film’s early screenings “turned out to be so bad that the executives who saw the first cuts saw it as unsolvable.”

At that time CEO of Lionsgate Jon Feltheimer was optimistic that the project could be saved and ordered re-shoots for several weeks. “We would not be shooting if we didn’t think we could get this movie going,” he said at the time, hoping things would still be fine.

The new releases were announced in April 2018, but blocking the film’s leads became a problem in light of this Tom Holland was busy playing Spider Man in various Marvel films and Daisy Ridler was busy working on the new one war of stars Trilogy.

The new admissions finally took place in April 2019, a full year later, but even then there was no release date in sight. Lionsgate announced on Twitter yesterday that Chaos Walking will finally hit theaters on January 22, 2021.

This is not a good sign in itself, as January is seen as a dumping ground for studio films with low critical and commercial expectations. The most recent example of this is Dolittle, which landed with a thud last month after a troubled production.

Chaos walking, which also plays the main role Cyntha Erivo and Mads Mikkelsentakes place in a world in which “all living beings can hear and see each other’s thoughts in the form of an unrelenting cacophony of images, words and sounds”, called “noise”.

That sounds wild, but I think we have to wait until next January to see how it ends.