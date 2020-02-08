Chaos Walking Set for the 2021 release

Whether our article was about the possibility of the film being released or post-processing ending, Lionsgate has announced that the long-awaited end has been reached Chaos on foot with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far from home) and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has a new release date for January 22nd, 2021! The film was recorded in November 2017.

The film stars Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: homecoming) as Todd Hewlitt and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Viola Eade and co-stars Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars story) as Mayor Prentiss, Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle) as Davy Prentiss Jr., Demian Bichir (Alien: Bund) as Ben, Sons of anarchy Creators Kurt Sutter as Cillian and David Oyelowo (Selma. Interstellar) as Aaron.

The film adaptation of the trilogy by Patrick Ness for young adults is written by Doug Liman (Edge of tomorrow. Mr. & Mrs. Smith) and Lionsgate, which spends between $ 90 million and $ 100 million on the film, hopes that the ambitious science fiction thriller will launch a franchise. The post-apocalyptic history is officially described as follows:

The Carnegie Award-winning author Patrick Ness offers a bold cinematic experience that goes beyond imagination. Todd Hewitt lives on the distant planet of the New World – a new hope for humanity until he is struck by “The Noise”, a virus that creates haunting visions of every thought. The cacophony infuriates many until Todd makes a hidden, silent discovery: There is a girl named Viola who could be the key to uncovering the multi-layered secrets of the New World. Together, the two unlikely companions are forced to go on an adventure of trying to escape and hide in an environment where every thought is heard, every movement is seen, calling the spectacular world they have learned to call home.

Doug Davison (who worked with Liman) Made American) and Alli Shearmur (Rogue One: A Star Wars story. Cinderella) to produce Chaos on foot with Robert Zemeckis and his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke.

Chaos on foot was originally scheduled for release on March 1, 2019, but the extensive additions have pushed the release back to the current release on January 21, 2021.