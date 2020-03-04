chapman-college-potential-pupils-may-perhaps-decide-out-of-submitting-sat,-act-scores

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — Chapman College is giving possible college students a decision when it will come to their SAT and ACT scores.

The college will let college students to opt out from submitting their scores as element of the software method.

Right after finding out its possess learners for two many years, Chapman suggests a grade issue typical is a far better predictor of how a university student will do at the university, than the scores from a a single day test.

“In fact, the scores proved to be these weak predictors that giving them equal bodyweight to GPA ended up developing an inaccurate devaluation of substantial faculty grades, which reveal considerably extra about students’ determination to legitimate understanding,” Chapman College President Daniele C. Struppa reported.

The new plan usually takes influence for fall 2021 candidates.