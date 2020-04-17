Character Actor Brian Dennehy Dies at Age 81

It is with terrific sadness that ComingSoon.web (by using Range) ought to report that significantly-loved character actor Brian Dennehy has handed absent from purely natural causes at age 81. Dennehy’s daughter broke the news on Twitter earlier today…

It is with weighty hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away final evening from natural results in, not Covid-related. Larger sized than lifetime, generous to a fault, a very pleased and devoted father and grandfather, he will be skipped by his spouse Jennifer, family members and many mates. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3

— Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

Dennehy was maybe ideal recognised to movie fans for his menacing general performance as an authoritarian sheriff who butts heads with Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo in 1982’s First Blood. He also memorably played Chris Farley’s father in the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy, and voiced the job of the Patton Oswalt’s father in Pixar’s 2007 hit Ratatouille.

Other noteworthy roles include things like 1977’s Foul Play opposite Chevy Chase, Lawrence Kasdan’s Silverado (1985), Ron Howard’s Cocoon (1985), Ivan Reitman’s Authorized Eagles (1986), Alan Pakula’s Presumed Harmless (1990), Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet (1996), Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups (2015) and most recently in the 2018 comedy Tag. He also gained a Golden World for his general performance in the 2000 Tv set edition of Arthur Miller’s Loss of life of a Salesman, a purpose for which he also gained a Tony for his stage general performance in 1999.

The Hollywood neighborhood remembered Brian Dennehy now on Twitter…

#RIPBrianDennehy “Character actors! Who provides a fuck if we’re excess fat?” You ended up the greatest rat-dad a tiny chef could inquire for. Skip you, gentleman. pic.twitter.com/wTJpc3IHGB

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 16, 2020

Just devastated to understand that the impressive Brian Dennehy has died. They is no 1 i loved doing the job with additional. And there are handful of friends as valued in my lifestyle. I took this picture backstage when we were being in Adore Letters. He liked my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy

— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Sending sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her spouse and children on the reduction of her father, the good Brian Dennehy.

— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020

Condolences to the spouse and children of Brian Dennehy. A splendidly proficient actor.

— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020

I achieved Brian in a bar, acted in a motion picture with him but the phase was what he cherished. In rehearsal he reported, “This is it, child.” He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Maritime. They really do not make his type any more. to his family members. https://t.co/0TLeo2MAyt

— Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 16, 2020

Was fortunate enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Really like Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Loss of life Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a reduction.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. Amazing and multipurpose, a powerhouse actor and a very awesome gentleman as very well.

— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 16, 2020

I’m just devastated to listen to we misplaced my beloved close friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We have been companions on two of my favorite movies, Break up Image and Best Vendor. I have in no way laughed so really hard as we did every single working day on the set or off. For a massive “tough dude,” he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Not a movie designed that was not at least a little much better solely for obtaining Brian Dennehy in the forged.

— Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) April 16, 2020

One more day. Yet another piece of devastating news. For those who hardly ever obtained to see Brian’s towering general performance in “Death of A Salesman,” it will go down as 1 of the crowing performances at any time sent in a phase. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Brian Dennehy. He was a excellent actor on the major and smaller screens, as nicely as theatre. A further excellent loss!!! RIP MM pic.twitter.com/television set8ZwdRbO9

— Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) April 16, 2020

The terrific Brian Dennehy has died. I cherished co starring with him in Fatal Matrimony. A person working day he totally rewrote a scene and handed it to me. It was good. I said give me 30 minutes. We shot it. A terrific good actor has passed RIP https://t.co/HBatWSfNdO

— Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, Burly Actor in ‘First Blood,’ ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Death of a Salesman,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/iqRXLPWfEO Gutted. RIP Bear

— TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. You still left a gorgeous cinematic mark. #BePeace https://t.co/nhwqUIARke

— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) April 16, 2020

Most loved Brian Dennehy flicks

1. First Blood

2. Jericho Mile

3. Tommy Boy

4. F/X

5. 10

6. Foul Play

Acquired to interview him in 2002 in Canada — he was a delight. A “podcast” way in advance of I had a pod. RIP.https://t.co/eh99SUcBQC

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 16, 2020

We have missing just one of our wonderful actors. Relaxation #BrianDennehy

— John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) April 16, 2020

There are SO numerous amazing approaches you can celebrate Brian Dennehy by means of cinema now. RIP to a legend.

Initially BLOOD

10

In no way CRY WOLF

SILVERADO

F/X (@PrimeVideo)

GORKY PARK (@hulu)

TOMMY BOY

ROMEO+JULIET (@hulu)

RATATOUILLE (@disneyplus)

SundanceTV’s “Hap and Leonard” (@netflix)

— Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) April 16, 2020

“The important point is you do what you want to do and you do it nicely, and you have a superior time. Ok? A single matter about my life is I’ve experienced a hell of a great time. And I’m glad I did.” -Actor and Academy member Brian Dennehy pic.twitter.com/U4lwjN34wI

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 16, 2020

