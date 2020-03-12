charged with killing women to continue in El Salvador

The trial of the murder of a pregnant woman who was allegedly brutally murdered by police continues in El Salvador, but continues without a hate group.

Camila Díaz Córdova is said to have been arrested by three police officers and brutally beaten in a delivery truck and then thrown into a moving car, which led to her death in 2019, according to Human Rights Watch.

An investigative judge in San Salvador ordered yesterday that the three policemen ‘be killed – however, activists are disappointed that it does not feature a hate crime group. They are also frustrated by the failure to sue the employer for their illegal strikes.

At least seven female passengers have been subjected to violence in El Salvador in recent months.

Camila Díaz Córdova had tried to flee El Salvador years before her death. In August 2017, he arrived in the United States where he was asked to take refuge, but was arrested and deported in November of that year. He died a year later.

LGBT + activists in the country hope that proper prosecution by the police will prevent some from inciting others to commit crimes against others.

All I can say is that it is clear that our world of judgment is still intact.

Camila’s friend Díaz Córdova was told that he may have been hit by a car shortly before his death.

Virginia Gómez, who shared the home with Camila Díaz Córdova, told the Washington Blade in January that her friend had left her home on January 30 2019 and had not returned.

Following Córdova, he was hospitalized and doctors may have been hit by a car. Diaz died on February 3 after undergoing several surgeries to save his life.

A few years before his death, he had sought asylum in Guatemala and Mexico, but returned to El Salvador.

Speaking in January, state prosecutor Ambar Alfaro said: “In the last year since he shot and killed Camila, all I can say is that it is clear that our courts are gone.”

“Apart from that there is a perception of injustice around violent crimes, as well as the murder of Camila.”