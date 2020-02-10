COSTA MESA, California – The 16-year career of Philip Rivers with the Chargers has ended.

The franchise announced on Monday that Rivers will enter a free agency and not return for the coming season. Managing Director Tom Telesco said in a statement that while going through different scenarios with Rivers, it became clear that it would be best for both “to turn the page on what really was a remarkable run.”

Rivers was drafted fourth by the New York Giants in the 2004 version, but traded to the Chargers in a day ticket for Eli Manning. Rivers then set up 30 franchise records with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive start of the regular season are the second most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks that overshadow 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

Los Angeles was 5-11 last season and has the sixth choice in the April design. The Chargers also have Tyrod Taylor, who is entering his 10th season and has 46 starts with Buffalo and Cleveland.