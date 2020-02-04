Charges for “voodoo rituals” withdrawn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. Prosecutors dismissed charges against two Massachusetts women accused of injuring and threatening two children during what the authorities call a voodoo ritual.

Sisters Rachel Hilaire [42] and Peggy LaBossiere [53] were tried on Monday for assault and personal injury to an injured child. However, the Plymouth prosecutor withdrew the case last week, according to The Enterprise of Brockton.

The case was withdrawn because the children were not available to testify in court, the prosecutor wrote.

“Without the children’s testimony in this case, the Commonwealth has no good grounds to go to trial at this point,” the prosecutor wrote. The district attorney could re-indict if circumstances change or additional evidence is developed, a law firm spokeswoman said.

The East Bridgewater women were arrested in January 2018.

They tied up a 5-year-old girl and burned her in a “voodoo ritual” to rid her of a demon, the authorities said. According to authorities, LaBossiere also threatened to cut the girl’s eight-year-old brother’s head with a machete.

The rituals were requested by the children’s mother, the police said.

Hilaire and LaBossiere denied having injured or threatened the children. The newspaper left messages with its lawyers.

Voodoo is a religion that is practiced mainly in Haiti and parts of Africa. it is known in Haiti as Vodou.