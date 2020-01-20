Charges Laid Against Man Who Falsified His Wife’s Car

TAFT, California (KGET) – Preston McAvinue told his ex-wife that if she didn’t let him see her children, she could wait and see what happened to her car, according to a court document.

The next morning, the driver side rear tire fell from his car as she dropped her 8-year-old child off at school.

She examined the car and discovered that the nuts on the two rear wheels had been loosened or removed, according to the document.

McAvinue, already wanted on charges of attempted murder following an assault in November, was arrested on January 15 and is on bail for more than $ 1 million in multiple cases brought against him, according to court records.

In the document, an investigator wrote: “I believe the danger posed by the children and (the woman) in having the vehicle trafficked shows the growing danger to the community that Preston poses as he continues to flee. I also believe that the issuance of this warrant will show that McAvinue was in the Taft area, particularly at the residence of (his wife) overnight to tamper with the vehicle. “

Prosecutors have laid charges of willful cruelty to a child, tampering with a vehicle and possession of drug accessories in the latter case.

McAvinue, 26, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.