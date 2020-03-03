Charing Cross station was briefly evacuated right after somebody burnt a roll in a retailer around to the station.

Commuters documented being evacuated from the busy Central London station at about 7am, through peak commuter hours.

But Southeastern Railway, which operates providers from the station, tweeted to say the evacuation was triggered by smoke from someone burning a roll in a retail store around to the station.

It is not crystal clear particularly which keep the roll was burnt inside.

The central London station serves lots of destinations in South East London and Kent.

This involves sites like Gravesend, Dartford, Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks in Kent and the likes of Lewisham and Woolwich in London.

Southeastern Railway operates out of the central London station.

Becoming served by the Bakerloo and Northern London Underground lines means commuters count on it every working day to get them into operate on time.