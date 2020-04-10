Charities want to cope with food shortages if the store does not slow down inmates at coronavirus stores

Manufacturers are increasingly calling for coronavirus infection with Coles and Woolworths to ease restrictions on food and grocery stores.

They fear a new interest may arise and urge the federal government to intervene.

“A lot of kids are hungry,” Toukley Neighborhood Center owner Bronwyn Barnes told 9News.

The center feeds 500 people almost a week. With the economy of the area affected by COVID-19, there has been a demand.

“We have seen everything from hope, sadness, hardship and inspiration from people,” Ms Barnes said.

Panic sales have reached a limit on the Coles and Woolworths and charities claim to hurt them.

“They can’t access the amount of food and supplies they need,” FAMS chief executive officer Julie Hourigan-Ruse told 9News.

FAMS expects five-in-five children to be hungry in Australia. There are potential concerns with this number.

“We can solve this problem in the future if markets can lift margins for non-profits,” Ms Hourigan-Ruse said.

But the donation from Coles will not be favorable, with the retailer expanding its supply chain to distributors Foodbank and SecondBite striving to help 3800 companies.

“We are doing everything we can to capture the key markets in these different markets,” Coles chief executive Martine Alpins told 9News.

The situation at Woolworths is similar, with the industry saying to look at rollback logistics as much as possible.

The federal government is expected to release details of $ 200 million in economic activities to help get more food on the shelves of Americans who need it.