Charity ticket auction underway for Eric Clapton’s Ginger Baker tribute show

In November last year, Eric Clapton announced plans for a tribute to Ginger Baker.

The legendary Cream drummer died last October at the age of 80, with the concert on February 17 in London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith to raise money for the charity Leonard Cheshire, of which Baker was an advocate.

Tickets were broken in minutes – but now Leonard Cheshire has opened an online auction to fans who have missed the opportunity to grab a ticket for Eric Clapton & Friends: a tribute to Ginger Baker.

An explanation is: The set list for the concert will honor the life of Baker in music and of course include the work of Clapton and Baker in Cream and Blind Faith.

“The proceeds from the auction will help Leonard Cheshire provide life-changing support to more disabled people. Their projects and services support disabled adults and children to lead the lives they choose by creating fairer and more inclusive communities. “

The auction is now underway and runs until 12:00 GMT on February 12 on the Leonard Cheshire website.

Baker, who was in poor health in his later years, was hospitalized with his family in September 2019 and then said that he was in a critical condition. He died on October 6.