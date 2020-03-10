“Charlamagne tha God” detonates Joe Biden for not appearing on radio program

Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey on Monday criticized former President Joe Biden for not appearing on The Breakfast Club radio broadcast.

McKelvey told MSNBC’s Craig Melvin that the Democratic leader owes his “political life” to black supporters, and that his campaign would “be dead” without them. And while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have seemed to talk to black voters through the nationally syndicated radio program, Biden has been absent.

Asked why he thinks this could be the case, McKelvey said, “I have no idea.” “Back to what I said: Joe Biden owes black people their political life. You know what I say? So don’t respect that foundation by not showing up, especially when, you know, all the other old opponents did.” , he said.

McKelvey also said that sources have been told that the decision may have something to do with Biden’s campaign advisers. “I definitely gained immense authority that many of the black details around them do not want me to attend The Breakfast Club for whatever reason,” he said.

“Black people have been saved in recent weeks,” said McKelvey. “His campaign would be dead if it wasn’t for our D.O. Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, who evaluated him and all those black voters in the South coming out to vote for him,” concluded McKelvey. “Plus, you were the vice president of the first black president. In particular, you definitely need a black agenda.”