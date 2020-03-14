Charlatans and The new order brings a tribute to the master BBC Radio 2 Pete Mitchell, who died at the age of 61

Radio veteran Pete Mitchell died at the age of 61, a family friend confirmed.

Charlatans, one of the many indie bands which Mitchell played in his time at the BBC Radio 2, Absolute Radio, and more, led a tribute to the DJ.

“Pete collapsed while walking near his home in Stokportse”, – said a family friend Joe Holcroft in a statement that confirms the death of DJ.

“The cause of his death is still unknown, but it was believed, he did not show any signs of illness. He is well-known music of all genres, opening and supports a variety of groups and has been a significant part of the Manchester music scene.

“His wife, Helen, and two adult sons, Adam and Sean devastated by the loss.”

The Charlatans ‘Tim Berzhas gave tribute to the DJ, saying he was “one of the first DJs who played, and was the champion of The Charlatans’.

. “It’s always nice to catch up with him such fond memories of our time together My thoughts are with the family and friends of Pete” – continued Burgess.

New Order also paid tribute to the DJ, said: “We miss you.”

Mitchell also presented some time on BBC Radio 6 Music, and presenter Chris Hawkins said: “Pete Mitchell was not only a brilliant and hot DJ, but also a really honest guy and a great support.”

The statement “Radio 2” added: “We are sad to hear of the passing reputable music radio host Pete Mitchell.”

Other tributes come from groups, Mitchell once played on the air.

Doves wrote: “We are so sorry to hear of the passing today of Pete Mitchell, who is a great guy and a great champion of music in Manchester Dove supported from the very beginning, and returned today after 30 years, he was a very great laughter and broadcasters.”

