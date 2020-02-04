Charlatans, Conspirators and Trump Boys Seize Iowa Debacle

The debacle of delayed results in the Iowa Democratic Caucus on Monday evening created an opening for conspiracy theorists and Trumpworld bigwigs to foment discord.

And it is not that failure in Iowa itself has not tended to achieve it, nor that it is somehow beyond pale for political opponents to grasp the failures of their opponents.

On the contrary, the tenor and focus of some critics amidst the current inability to produce results in Iowa is geared more toward promoting distrust of the democratic system itself, rather than harming members the other part.

The president’s sons led the charge on this, accusing the Democrats of “rigging this thing.”

Mark my words, they fake this thing … what a mess. This is why people do not want #Dems to run our county. #meltdown

– Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 4, 2020

Unlike Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. went further and compared to the 2000 recount in Florida. This is a generally absurd comparison, but it has its own logic: no election, whatever the outcome, can be legitimate; it is only a contest whose side is the more cunning manipulator.

Tens of thousands of ballots have all been sent to Joe Biden in Iowa from Broward County in Florida as we speak. “Don’t worry, we’ve covered this,” DNC agents. #IowaCaucus

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

Other members of the right messaging infrastructure have taken a similar approach, but have refined the problem of foreign interference in the US elections. It has become a serious topic of discussion since 2016, when the Russian government embarked on an interference campaign for Trump’s benefit in 2016.

Experts say the issue has widened since then, with various foreign actors beyond Russian perceiving a vulnerability in the United States by interfering in its elections.

Benny Johnson, the dishonored journalist from Buzzfeed who is now Creative Director at Turning Points USA, a right-wing nonprofit organization, used this thread to suggest that the National Democratic Committee is incapable of carrying out fair elections.

A short story from @DNC:

– Elections / delegates openly rigged against Bernie in ‘16

– Hacked server, * proving * that DNC ​​rigged the elections against Bernie

– Paid for foreign interference in 2016 with a Russian hoax file

– Went bankrupt

– Election rigging against Bernie in 2020

– Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2020

Johnson focuses on Bernie Sanders, whose supporters have moved away from the primary feeling of 2016 deceived by a DNC who would have tipped the scales in favor of Hillary Clinton. This perception was further reinforced in part by internal DNC emails obtained by Russian hackers and published by Wikileaks.

It is also an incredibly useful tale for those who wish to discredit the primary democratic process. As Trump 2020 campaign manager said at a press conference on Monday, “I can see Bernie trying to get dirty the same way the President hurt himself in our caucus.”

Parscale’s statement refers to DNC’s allegations against Bernie, but also suggests that Trump’s loss to Iowa caucuses in 2016 was illegitimate.

Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA, has come back to a conspiracy theory that Clinton 2020 campaign manager Robby Mook managed the app, which may be behind the delay in reporting.

Reports say delay in Iowa caucus is caused by problems and irregularities in new voting app first used this year

Who helped develop the application?

Robby Mook – Former Campaign Director for Hillary Clinton

What’s going on in Iowa?

🤔

– Charlie Kirk (@ charliekirk11) February 4, 2020

Kirk’s comments suggest that the results are part of a larger plot, possibly linked to the Clintons.

In reality, Mook’s involvement was tenuous at best. The false reports of his involvement stem from an apparently erroneous reading of an article of January 29 in the Des Moines Register.

This article indicated that the Democratic and Republican parties and their technology providers had contacted a group led by Mook called Defending Digital Democracy in order to “develop strategies and systems to protect the results and deal with any misinformation reported on caucus night” .

This is far from Kirk’s statement.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) rang, hinting at another version of a DNC conspiracy.

What are the chances that:

Poll the most anticipated survey of the year (@DMRegister) is canceled.

System the voting system crashes completely.

… .And that has nothing to do with an eruption of Bernie and a crash of Biden?

– Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 4, 2020

But the most obvious distillation of the opportunistic tendency to claim that elections involving the Democratic Party are fundamentally illegitimate is that pronounced by Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist.

“It is perfectly clear that Democrats are the greatest threat to the security and integrity of the elections in this country,” Davis tweeted. “Not Trump, not Russia, not Ukraine. Democrats. “

After the Iowa Debacle, WHEN ONE VOTE HAS BEEN DECLARED, it is clear that Democrats are the greatest threat to the security and integrity of elections in that country. Neither Trump, nor Russia, nor Ukraine. Democrats.

– Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 4, 2020